Small business owners say having their employees work from home made them better bosses

While plenty of surveys have shown that pandemic remote work has made employees happier, according to a new survey, small business owners say it’s making them better bosses.

A survey of 1,000 small business owners commissioned by Field Effect software noted that three in five employers felt more empathetic toward their employees since they began working from home.

Fifty-six percent of those polled say remote work has made managing their employees easier, and made them more productive leaders.

Seven in 10 of respondents said that remote work opened up new business opportunities that they wouldn’t have had before. Sixty-three percent said they now trust their employees more, and 55% say they communicate with them better than in the cubicle days.

Remote work has also boosted their bottom lines, according to the survey — 46% say they’ve gotten more customers since their companies started working from home, and 42% have seen sales increase.

That said, 48% noted that working from home has made the job of being a boss more challenging than they anticipated; while 47% say they now wear more hats, such as marketing and other duties.