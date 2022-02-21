Curry rains 3s on Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Steph Curry put on a 3-point clinic at the NBA All-Star game, but LeBron James had the final word.

Curry made an All-Star Game-record 16 3-pointers and scored 50 points as Team LeBron beat Team Durant, 163-160 at Cleveland. He needed one more 3-pointer to break Anthony Davis’ record of 52 points but missed his final attempt.

The game MVP nailed six treys in the second quarter, but he was just getting started. He added seven in the third period, but the game was tied heading into the final quarter.

LeBron James put his team at the 163-point threshold by hitting a jumper that left him 5-0 since the leading vote-getters began to choose sides for the All-Star Game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH;’-nihs an-the-toh-KOON’-poh) had 30 points and James finished with 24 in his old home. Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) led Team Durant with 36 points.