Big ol’ treehouse creates backyard battle royal on Seacoast

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A treehouse is causing trouble on New Hampshire’s Seacoast. The parents of an 8-year-old boy checked with neighbors before building a treehouse but neighbors were shocked by its size once it was completed. The deck, built next to a neighbor’s fence, has a platform that’s akin to a deck at 168 square feet (15.6 square meters). WGME-TV reports that the Portsmouth Board of Adjustment ruled that the treehouse was more like a deck structure that needed to be set back from a neighbor’s fence. That means it has to be moved.