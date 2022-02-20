Say what? Arrest warrant issued after man leaves flowers at fiancé’s grave

Imagine leaving flowers on the grave of a loved one, only to be hit with an arrest warrant later. The charge: littering.

That’s what happened to Alabama’s Winchester Hagans, who left a planter box on the grave of his fiancé, Hannah Ford, whom he lost in a car crash in January 2021 — just one month after he popped the question, ABC affiliate WTVM reports. And, to make matters a little more confusing, turns out the arrest warrant was signed by Ford’s father.

Hagans built a flower box filled with her favorite flowers and decorated it with pictures of the two of them to put by her grave. He even asked the city if it was permissible beforehand.

“The people of the city told me they don’t enforce that unless a family member asked for it to be removed,” said Hagans.

Hagans was arrested for littering after putting the box of flowers on her grave. WTVM contacted Hannah’s father, Tom Ford, for a comment.