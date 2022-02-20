MassDOT busy retrieving traffic cones tossed into river

BOSTON (AP) — People keep tossing traffic cones in the Charles River. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation keeps retrieving them. Surveillance video obtained by NBC Boston and released Friday showed several people hoisting the orange cones and tossing them one by one off the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge. Earlier this month, engineers spent hours retrieving more than 100 cones from the ice on the river. The cones are part of a bicycle safety pilot program that launched in November. MassDOT officials say it’s unclear why people are tossing the cones off the bridge.