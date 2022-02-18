Washington state to lift indoor mask mandate March 21

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced that the statewide indoor mask mandate, one of the few left in the country, will lift in most places on March 21, including at schools and child care facilities. And starting on March 1, coronavirus vaccine verification, or proof of a negative test, will no longer be required for large events. Masks will still be required in health care settings, long-term care facilities, prisons and jails. Private businesses and local governments can still require masks for employees, customers or residents. Washington first imposed a statewide mask mandate in June 2020. The state has seen a steady decline in cases and hospitalizations since the height of the omicron surge last month.