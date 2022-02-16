Honduras ex-President Hernández arrested at US request

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Police have arrested former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, a step toward fulfilling a request by the United States government for his extradition on drug trafficking and weapons charges. The arrest Tuesday came shortly after a Honduran judge signed an arrest order and less than three weeks after Hernández left office. It follows years of accusations about the Honduran leader’s alleged links to drug traffickers. The security ministry, which had Hernández’s home surrounded since Monday evening, moved quickly to arrest him. He exited his home flanked by police and wearing a bulletproof jacket. He got into a police vehicle and was driven away.