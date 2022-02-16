Covid update 02/16/2022

Wasco County Commissioners received the latest local Covid update on February 16 from Commissioner Kathy Schwartz, who serves as chair of the North Central Public Health District Board

That included a FEMA trailer coming to The Dalles for a week, beginning February 21st. It will be located at the old Griffith Motor building on Third Street. The will be giving vaccinations to people five and as well as boosters.

She added that the health district will be offering vaccinations for ages five and up Wednesdays and Fridays, dropping the clinics at the Discovery Center for the present.

She also said the district has received more than 5,000 Covid test kits and will be handing them out at the health district office on Seventh Street. People can just driver through and will be handed a kit on Wednesday, February 16 and Thursday, February 17 from noon until 1 pm.

To hear the complete report, click the grey podcast bar below, and follow the few slides below that.