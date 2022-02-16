City of The Dalles: Early Spring Pruning For Safe Streets

This year the City is asking citizens to make a special effort to prevent unsightly damage to street trees that have low hanging branches. Trimming branches before collision breaks branches is healthier for trees. Tree trimming also prevents damage to tall vehicles like package delivery vans, recreational vehicles, garbage trucks and school buses.

Property owners or occupants are responsible to care for trees in The Dalles. City staff only takes care of City-owned trees in the Downtown Area. When branches block safe passage, the property owner or occupant is responsible to reduce the hazard. This is the case whether the tree is on their property or on the right-of-way next to their property.

Early spring is a good time of year to trim trees and shrubs. Check the height of trees and shrubs that extend over sidewalks, streets and alleys. Trim deciduous plants before they leaf out to maintain safe clearances while preserving the beauty of mature plants.

Proper pruning is important for the health of your trees and shrubs. The Arbor Day Foundation offers a series of “Ask an Arborist” how-to videos to show you the ABCs of pruning. Other resources can be found on the internet or by consulting professionals.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration the most common tree trimming accidents are electrocution, falling from a tree or being struck by trees or limbs.

When in doubt about safely trimming trees, hire a professional arborist.

For more information about trimming trees and shrubs for traffic safety visit the City website thedalles.org/transportation or contact the Public Works Department at (541) 296-5401.