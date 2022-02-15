OR releases draft rules for therapeutic psilocybin program

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has released draft rules for the therapeutic use of psilocybin, commonly called magic mushrooms. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports voters approve Measure 109 in November of 2020, giving the state two years to set up the framework to regulate legal magic mushrooms in the state. Researchers believe psilocybin could help treat depression, PTSD and addiction, and Oregon’s system would allow for consumption of the substance in a therapeutic setting for anyone 21 years or older. No prescription or diagnosis would be required to take part in the program. The draft rules deal with how training programs for those administering psilocybin will be evaluated and credentialed, what the psilocybin itself will be and how that substance will be tested.