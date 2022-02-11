School Exclusion Day is Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Oregon law requires that all children attending public and private schools, pre-schools, Head Start and certified child care facilities have up-to-date immunization documentation (or have an exemption) to remain in school.

The goal is to make sure children are fully protected against vaccine-preventable diseases and can go to school in a safe and healthy environment. Immunization is a safe way to help protect your family, your school and your community against disease.

The date for exclusion this year is Wednesday February 16. On Wednesday February 16, children will not be able to attend school or child care if their records on file show missing immunizations.

Each year North Central Public Health District sends a letter to the parents of children who need additional immunizations, indicating what additional immunizations are needed. Letters were mailed Feb. 2.

Please be aware that North Central Public Health District typically receives a large number of walk-in clients needing to be immunized the week of school exclusion. Our clinic hours are Wednesday and Thursdays, 8:30

a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19, clients are asked to call 541-506-2600 to set up an appointment.

Parents seeking immunization for their child should contact their primary care provider, their pharmacist (if the child is over 11 years of age), or North Central Public Health District during our walk-in clinic hours.

You can also call 211 for information about where to go for immunizations in your area.

No child will be turned away from North Central Public Health District due to a parents’ inability to pay for required vaccines.

In recent years there have been a few changes, please keep in mind:

Hepatitis A vaccine requirement: The hepatitis A vaccine, which protects against a communicable viral infection, is a two-dose series now required for children 18 months through tenth grade.

Nonmedical exemption process: Parents wanting a new nonmedical exemption for their child must provide documentation that they have received education about the benefits and risks of immunization on a Vaccine Education Certificate. Parents can get education from a health care practitioner or from watching an online vaccine education module. More information about the new process is available here.

Additional information on school immunizations can be found at the Oregon Immunization Program website at www.healthoregon.org/imm.

(For more information, please contact North Central Public Health District at (541) 506-2600 or visit us on the web at www.ncphd.org or our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/NorthCentralPublicHealth/.)