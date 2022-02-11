Oregon strengthens effort to attract semiconductor industry

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s political leaders say they’re going to try to attract the booming semiconductor industry. The announcement comes three weeks after chipmaker Intel, Oregon’s largest corporate employer, announced it will invest $20 billion to build a new chip factory in Ohio. It was news that stung in Oregon. The new Oregon Semiconductor Competitiveness Taskforce will assess key factors that impact semiconductor manufacturing, Oregon’s competitiveness in those areas, and options to position Oregon to attract industry investment. The group will be co-chaired by U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, Gov. Kate Brown and Portland General Electric President and CEO Maria Pope.