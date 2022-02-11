Fentanyl Seizure in Hood River

The following Press Release was from the Hood River Police Department Facebook page:

On February 6, 2022 the Hood River Police Department initiated a stop of a vehicle for a traffic violation. During the stop the driver of the vehicle was suspected of being under the influence of controlled substances. The driver was ultimately arrested for DUII-Controlled Substance.

During further investigation 71 grams (2.5 ounces)of suspected ‘Pure Uncut’ Fentanyl was seized. Additionally, 111 suspected Fentanyl Pills were also seized. In the vehicle was another individual who was suspected of being involved with the possession and distribution of the Scheduled 2 drug.

The pair were eventually lodged at NORCOR on a variety of charges to include DUII-Controlled Substance, Distribution of Schedule II Drug (Fentanyl), Possession of Schedule II Drug (Fentanyl), False Information to a Peace Officer, Tampering with Physical Evidence and a Felony Fugitive Arrest Warrant.

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage. 71 grams of uncut Fentanyl calculates out to 71,000 milligrams.

The street value of this drug seizure is estimated between $12,000-$16,000. The Hood River City Police Department takes pride in proactive and vigilant enforcement to keep our residents and visitors alike safe. We would like to thank our community members for your continued support and words of encouragement.