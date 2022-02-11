Deadly US Northwest heat prompts legislation aimed at relief

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Pacific Northwest lawmakers are eyeing several emergency relief bills aimed at helping vulnerable people following last year’s historic heat wave that killed at least 220 people. The measures would provide millions in funding for cooling systems and weather shelters during future extreme weather events. Extraordinary temperatures in Oregon and Washington sent public health officials scrambling between June 25 and June 28. Temperatures in Portland reached triple digits for three days, peaking at 116 degrees Fahrenheit. In Seattle, temperatures reached a record of 108 degrees. One of the bill’s sponsors says swings in weather are getting more extreme, and nowadays a lack of air conditioning can be fatal.