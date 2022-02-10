Students choose to delay higher education, colleges and scholarship providers offer flexibility

The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington (CFSWW) recently opened online applications for its 2022 scholarship cycle, a program that provided a record $913,820 in awards to aspiring students last year. Deanna Green, Scholarship Manager and Development Associate for the organization, said student interest and application submissions are very low.

This is just one of many scholarship programs that offer assistance students pursuing post-secondary education. Scholarships are offered by institutions and schools, the state a student lives in, and some nonprofits or businesses. The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington’s program is part of the latter, a category that supported 29 percent of scholarship recipients in 2021 according to the annual “How America Pays for College Report” published by Sallie Mae.

Nationally, these nonprofit scholarship providers awarded an average of $1,922 per student. CFSWW aims to provide more significant and meaningful support to students. In 2021, the program awarded 313 scholarships that averaged $2,919. Many low-income and first-generation college students earned awards last year as well.

Analysts say students from these backgrounds are increasingly entering the workforce instead of pursuing higher education due to the pandemic. Some estimate that nationwide labor shortages and hourly pay increases have caused some prospective students to delay their postsecondary goals. Others have cited online learning and family responsibilities as emerging barriers.

Green feels enrollments are plummeting due to a combination of forces. Her sentiments are supported by data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, which analyzes enrollment data from 3,600 colleges and universities. Their most recent report shows that all but the most selective colleges are experiencing the largest enrollment plunge in 50 years. Institutions serving low-income students have seen the greatest decline, including a 14 percent drop in enrollment at community colleges since 2019.

Green understands the economic tradeoffs students face but knows that pursuing both paths — getting a paycheck while earning a degree — is a viable option that can multiply a person’s potential future earnings. She says 78 percent of CFSWW scholarship recipients worked while attending school last year. Local colleges also provide flexible options including subsidized childcare services, short-term certificate programs, weekend and evening courses, and fully online degree programs. Many professional technical programs are also aligned with in-demand jobs and allow students to “earn while the learn.”

Several scholarships managed by CFSWW provide awards for these types of certificate, career and technical programs. The CFSWW scholarship program continues to grow it partners with people interested in establishing their own scholarship funds or donating to existing funds like the General Scholarship Fund. Green is grateful for the generosity of these individuals and hopes to see more students and families take advantage of the program. She says scholarships provide free money for tuition that, while a key source of financial aid, is underutilized in comparison to other financial aid options.

Sallie Mae reported that scholarships were a large source of funding for students, covering 16 percent of college costs during the last academic year. Comparatively, income and savings accounted for 53 percent, while loans or borrowing represented 20 percent. Of those who did not use scholarships, 78 percent reported not having applied at all.

“The students who don’t apply feel like their application won’t stack up to the competition or that the process is too difficult or time consuming,” Green said. “The fact is that nearly half of our applicants received awards last year with an average GPA of 3.55.”

Green encourages interested students to apply early for a stronger application.

“We have simplified our application process to make it easier for students, but a successful submission still requires some time and intention,” Green said. “With college costs remaining high, this investment of time and effort pays huge dividends for those who receive awards, which is nearly half of our applicants.”

The local charitable foundation manages 67 scholarship funds established by donors, organizations and businesses from across the region. Collectively, these funds support students at various points in the educational journey and within specific trades or fields of study, such as those pursuing an electrician certificate or a degree in nursing. Deadlines for applications vary by scholarship, with a majority closing on April 30, 2022.

Students interested in learning more or applying for a scholarship can visit www.cfsww.org/scholarships.