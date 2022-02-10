Home At Last announces expansion of Bottles and Cans program

The Dalles, Ore., Feb. 8, 2022–Home at Last Humane Society in The Dalles announced today an expansion of its bottles and cans redemption fundraising project and a request to the community for support in the effort.



The shelter is asking community members to please bring their cans to the shelter, 200 River Road, and also to sign up to help process bottles and cans at an upcoming Clear the Cans event on Saturday, Feb. 26.



Each bottle or can raises 10 cents for the shelter. Last year, Central Oregon Animal Friends, the nonprofit that operates Home at Last, processed 1.77 million bottles and cans to raise $177,000. This year, as costs to manage the shelter continue to increase dramatically, Home at Last is seeking to raise $250,000 from the program, which means clearing 2.5 million bottles and cans through the facility in 2022.



In the past two years, the nonprofit’s costs have increased around 25 percent, and the funds from the bottles and cans expansion program will be put toward maintaining a high-quality staff, shelter improvements, subsidizing our successful spay/neuter program, and ongoing veterinarian bills.



“Raising $250,000 is an ambitious goal, but we are not willing to give up on serving the needs of the vulnerable animals and people in our community,” said Stephen Drynan, executive director of Home at Last. “Our costs continue to increase, and we simply have to step up to the plate to answer the call.”



To kick off the bottles and cans expansion program, Home at Last is holding a Clear the Cans event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at Home at Last, 200 River Road in The Dalles.



Donors have contributed many bags that must be cleared to make way for the continued expansion of this program. Volunteers are invited to sign up for the event via the organization’s website.



Bring your ‘can do’ attitude, gloves, and your love for animals. Lunch and snacks are provided.



Businesses and families can help with the expansion by collecting cans at home in regular trash bags and dropping them at Home at Last, or by participating in the Blue Bags Give Program. Blue bags have a special QR Code on the side indicating the redemption funds should go to Home at Last and can be dropped at any full-service Bottle Drop site.



Visit the Oregon Bottle Drop website to find locations near you. PIck up your blue bags for Home at Last at the shelter or any full-service bottle drop site. If you already have an online personal Green Bag account, you can transfer your funds to Central Oregon Animal Friends online.

###