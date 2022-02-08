Police fatally shoot man in Salem, Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say police fatally shot a man who fled in a vehicle in Salem, Oregon. KOIN reports Salem officers tried stopping a driver shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday, but the driver refused to stop. The driver traveled to Northgate Park and stopped in a field. Police said there was a confrontation between the man in the vehicle and officers and shots were fired. At least one Salem officer fired their weapon, police said. Officers provided first aid to the man who was shot. He was transported to the Salem Hospital where he later died of his injuries.