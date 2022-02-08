Oregon to lift indoor mask requirement by end of March

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s statewide mask requirement for indoor public places will be lifted no later than the end of March. Authorities also said Monday that mask requirements for schools will be lifted on March 31. The state medical officer and epidemiologist says that in the coming weeks, education and health officials will meet to revise guidance to ensure schools operate safely with students in class after the mask rule is lifted. The end of March deadline for lifting statewide mask rules was selected using local health scientists predictions that COVID-19 related hospitalizations will decrease to 400 or fewer by that time.