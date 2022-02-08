Justice Dept. signals it may allow safe injection sites

NEW YORK (AP) — The Justice Department is signaling it might be open to allowing so-called safe injection sites, or safe havens for people to use heroin and other narcotics with protections against fatal overdoses. The department’s stance comes a year after federal prosecutors won a major court ruling that found the sites would violate federal law. The Justice Department tells The Associated Press it is talking to regulators about “appropriate guardrails” for the sites. The first officially authorized safe injection sites opened in New York City in November. Advocates have hailed the safe havens as a way to curb the scourge of overdose deaths.