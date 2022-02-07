Super Bowl/Olympics Sunday about to become routine for NBC

Super Sunday will become Super Gold Sunday for NBC. Next Sunday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will mark the first time that a Super Bowl and Winter Olympics are taking place at the same time. CBS was scheduled to have this year’s game, but in 2019 agreed to a trade with NBC. CBS had last year’s game, giving it two Super Bowls in three years. NBC executives have promoted this as a “once in a lifetime” day. However, it is about to become a common occurrence. When the NFL’s 11-year television contract starts in 2023, NBC’s spot in the Super Bowl rotation lines up the same year as the Winter Olympics.