Training continues at Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

It has been a busy week at MCFR. We have had Probationary Firefighter Barrios take and pass his Water Tender operator test, Probationary Firefighter Cole take and pass his Aerial Operator test, Firefighter Bancroft also took and passed his Aerial Operator test, Probationary Firefighters Russell, Raynor, and Moe took and passed both practical and written tests on firefighting from the aerial. Student Firefighter Fletcher took and passed his task performance testing for Firefighter I. And finally we are hosting for Columbia Gorge Training Association the S-215 Wildland Urban Interface class here and remotely in Wamic for a total of 27 students. We love to train!!