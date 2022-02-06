The Walking Dog: “Zombie experts” say pooches could alert you in case of an undead outbreak

If you fear a zombie apocalypse, you’d be in better shape if you have a dog.

That’s the word from UK’s Zombie Research Society, which says it “consists of scientists, authors, and academics…committed to the real-life research of zombies and the living dead.”

For the record, the group’s experts include physicians from Harvard Medical School and an epidemiology Ph.D. from Kent State University College of Public Health.

The group, founded in 2007, says our four-legged friends would make an invaluable early warning system of a Walking Dead-type scenario.

One of the group’s experts, Dr. Cameron Carlson, tells the U.K.’s Daily Star that Man’s Best Friend would sniff out a problem even before the first zombie started shambling around. “Dogs are extremely sensitive to changes in the environment and changes in the physiological state around them,” he says.

He adds, “Since we are in contact with dogs so much of the time, any change in any environment is going to set them off.”

And while Norman Reedus‘ Daryl bets his life on his trusty German Shepherd named Dog on The Walking Dead, you don’t need a large breed to do the trick. “Even if you were looking at small dogs, like even chihuahuas and Pomeranians, you’d notice a change in their demeanor,” says the academic and survival expert. “They’d still change, whether or not they knew something was going on.”

So if your pooch is acting funny, pay attention. Chances are it’s just an Amazon delivery at the door — but then again, iwho knows?