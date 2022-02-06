Thanks for the package…now dance!

(NOTE LANGUAGE) As if Amazon drivers didn’t already have a thankless job, lately they’ve been the butt of a humiliating new TikTok trend.

Vice reports that TikTok users have been leaving signs on their doors or leaving notes in their instructions for the driver on the Amazon app to dance for their Ring cameras so they can post it to social media for the enjoyment of strangers.

It’s posed a real dilemma for the drivers who are painfully aware of Amazon’s “customer obsession” and feel pressured to grant their customers’ requests to avoid receiving a bad review or complaint.

Some civil rights and advocacy groups have have already deemed Ring cameras dangerous and have asked the FTC to ban them, Vice reports, declaring that using them to turn human beings into social media content is dehumanizing.

However, some Amazon drivers say they have other stuff to worry about.

“There’s way more s*** that’s a problem than that stuff,” a driver from upstate New York tells Vice. “My side-view mirror has been broken for the past six months. On the highway, I don’t have a passenger mirror.”