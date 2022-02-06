Special delivery: Woman gives birth in Jimmy John’s parking lot during snowstorm

Talk about a special delivery. Firefighters in Plainfield, Illinois helped deliver a baby in a parking lot in the middle of a snowstorm.

On Wednesday morning, the couple was making their way to the hospital, driving slowly due to the inclement weather, when the mother’s water broke and they decided to pull off into a Jimmy John’s parking lot and call 9-1-1.

Nearby firefighters responded to the call and about 10 minutes later a healthy baby girl was born. Dad even got to cut the umbilical cord.

“No, the baby wasn’t waiting, it was a very quick delivery,” Lt. Bryan Gallup told Chicago’s ABC7. “The chief said, I believe, it was only about 10 minutes or so.”

Mom and baby were transported to the hospital, where they are doing well.