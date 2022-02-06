For Valentine’s Day, survey says hot bottom…lines are sexiest

When it comes to sexy this Valentine’s Day, forget the flowers and chocolate. Well, maybe don’t, but a new survey says the sexiest thing a partner can have is a hot bottom…line.

According to a poll of 2,000 Americans, 42% said financial security is one of the most attractive traits to have.

It’s pretty important, seeing as having one’s financial house in order only ranks behind “intelligence” and “sense of humor,” which were key to 44%.

The poll, commissioned by the non-profit insurance education organization Life Happens, broke down all manner of financial matters in relationships.

For one, those polled said they’d talk about money with their significant other even before saying “I love you,” which takes an average of nine months.

Thirty-one percent of respondents also agreed the most taboo topic to discuss with a spouse to be has nothing to do with the bedroom: It’s the word “prenup.”

Twenty-one percent said bringing up the topic of joint bank accounts was debut, and 18% find it touchy to take on their partner’s debt.

That said, “the heart wants what it wants”: 73% said they’re willing to help their partners pay down their debts.

