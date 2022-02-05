Wanted subject arrested after pursuit-Umatilla County

On Friday, February 4th, 2022, at approximately 9:00 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers identified a vehicle of interest on Interstate 84 near milepost 250. The suspect, Daniel Etherington (46) of Clinton, UT, was wanted for Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault from Salt Lake City area.

Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle near milepost 250 westbound and Etherington failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. The suspect attempted to avoid having his tires spiked near milepost 218, turned around and began travelling the eastbound in the westbound lanes, striking an OSP patrol vehicle. Etherington then exited Interstate 84 and travelled cross country in open fields.

With the assistance of Umatilla Tribal Police Department and Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the suspect was contained in the open fields before crashing into a ditch. Etherington was taken into custody without further incident.

Etherington was transported to a local hospital and was treated and released before being lodged at Umatilla County Jail on an outstanding Felony warrants for Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault from Salt Lake City PD. He was also lodged on local charges of Felony Elude, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, Criminal Mischief and Hit and Run.