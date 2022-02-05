Survey shows Americans are ready for love this Valentine’s Day

As the pandemic shows signs of easing — and/or that Americans are sick of locking down — a new survey suggests that we’re gearing up for this Valentine’s Day in a big way.

The survey of nearly 2,100 Americans commissioned by Lending Tree noted we’re expecting to spend 44% more on our loved ones in 2022 compared to last year.

On average, those with a significant other plan to spend $208 — which is up from $144 in 2021 and $142 in 2020.

What’s more, the survey says nearly 40% are planning to go out to eat, compared to 26% who said they did that last year.

Also, fewer people are planning to save money this year by skipping the night out: Just 31% of respondents said they were staying home this year — down from 39% in 2021.

