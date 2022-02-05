Investigators probe cause of deadly Oregon fire, explosion

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Arson investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire and explosion at a barn in rural Oregon that killed a volunteer firefighter. The governor ordered flags at state buildings flown at half-staff in Austin Smith’s honor. The scene of Thursday’s fire and explosion was considered too unsafe for the investigators to approach until late in the day. The explosion critically injured Smith, who also was a hop farmer. The 30-year-old was flown by a medical evacuation helicopter to a Portland hospital but he did not survive.