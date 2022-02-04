Study: Homeless make up 70% of Portland pedestrian deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland Bureau of Transportation study finds that 70% of pedestrians hit and killed by cars last year were homeless. The bureau’s spokesman says that the number of homeless people killed in such crashes in previous years was zero to just a few. Officials say it’s not clear exactly what led to the big jump but homeless encampments are increasingly located along freeways and major thoroughfares. Twenty-seven pedestrians were hit and killed by cars last year and 19 were homeless. Despite spending tens of millions to reduce traffic fatalities, the city saw 63 such deaths last year — the highest number since 1990.