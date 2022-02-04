Oregon Gov. Brown delivers final State of the State address

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s term-limited Gov. Kate Brown says her priorities for her final year in office include preserving and creating affordable housing, preparing for and recovering from climate-related disasters, bolstering the state’s workforce and providing accessible child care. The Democrat’s State of the State address on Thursday marks the start of Oregon’s 35-day legislative session. Lawmakers returned to the state Capitol on Tuesday to begin discussions on a progressive and ambitious list of spending packages and bills. Brown became Oregon’s governor in 2015 after then-governor John Kitzhaber resigned. Brown’s term ends Jan. 9, 2023.