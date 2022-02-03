Trump son, allies sued by witness from 1st impeachment case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A retired Army lieutenant colonel who was a pivotal witness in the first impeachment case against Donald Trump has sued the oldest son of the former president and other Trump allies. The lawsuit from Alexander Vindman was filed Wednesday in federal court in Washington. The suit accuses Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and two former White House staffers of participating in an “intentional, concerted campaign of unlawful intimidation and harassment” over his decision to testify in the 2019 impeachment proceedings. Lawyers for Trump Jr. and Giuliani have not returned messages seeking comment. Trump was impeached by the House but acquitted by the Senate in February 2020.