Oregon lawmakers kick off 35-day legislative session

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers returned to the state Capitol Tuesday for the start of the 35-day legislative session. While Democrats have proposed an ambitious and progressive agenda, the question remains whether Republicans will again use tactics to slow or halt the short session in order to block bills they oppose. However, both political parties say they are cautiously optimistic of a constructive working relationship as new leaders take center stage in the Capitol. The short session began with the House electing Democratic Rep. Dan Rayfield as speaker.