Police recover turtle after high speed interstate chase

Police caught up with a turtle after a high speed interstate chase from South Australia to New South Wales.

To be clear, the turtle was discovered after police arrested a 26-year-old man who allegedly led officers in Peterborough on a chase on Friday night, according to ABC.net.au.

Police handed the animal, believed to be about three years old, over to the Rescue and Rehabilitation of Australian Native Animals group.

The 26-year-old driver has been charged with driving recklessly on police pursuit, receiving stolen property, taking the car without the consent of the owner, as well as a prior offense of driving without a license.