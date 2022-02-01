For Valentine’s Day, parents want to get away

While nearly 75% of parents in a recent poll agreed COVID-19 has changed things up when it comes to romance, more than half still want to get away on an overnight.

The non-scientific survey of 2,000 coupled up, and 500 single parents found that for some, the pandemic has shifted what makes February 14 special.

Fifty-three percent of parents in the Zulily-sponsored poll wanted to spend V-Day on an overnight trip; 46% preferred a fancy dinner; 41% a night out on the town, and 38% wouldn’t mind spending the big day at a bar.

Thirty-one percent of married parents wanted to get out of their home for Valentine’s Day, compared to just 19% of single parents.

Twenty-one percent of married parents say they’d find romance in doing projects around the house; 20% want to spend V-Day cooking with their partner, and 18% wouldn’t mind playing video games together.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.