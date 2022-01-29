Drug suspect claims bag of syringes was “for fishing”

A drug suspect arrested after Florida police found him with fentanyl and a bag of hypodermic needles claimed he used the syringes “for fishing,” according to an arrest report obtained by The Smoking Gun.

Police responding to a 911 call about a suspicious person on Saturday, encountered Eric Bennett, 30, on a Vero Beach street. An officer described Bennett as “visibly intoxicated on an unknown substance.”

When questioned about the large bulges in the pockets of his shorts, Bennett replied, “I have hypodermic needles for fishing.” He then removed “a plastic bag with syringes inside” from a pocket and placed the works on the hood of a squad car.

Bennett also handed over a cigarette pack containing a baggie with fentanyl..

He was arrested on a felony narcotics possession charge and booked into the county jail, where he is being held on $7,500 bail. Bennett, who is scheduled to be arraigned on February 25, has prior convictions for grand theft, DUI, driving without a license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and probation violation.