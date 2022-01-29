Cantwell Cheers Public Assistance Approval for Western Washington Floods

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) today commended FEMA’s approval of Public Assistance to help Western Washington communities and Tribes recover from the storms in late fall that resulted in flooding, landslides, and mudslides across the region.

“Help is finally on the way for Whatcom, Skagit, and Lewis counties, Tribal communities and several other counties that were gravely impacted by the floods. This assistance will help get these communities back on their feet by getting buildings, roads, bridges and the infrastructure that was damaged rebuilt. We are so appreciative of FEMA’s work and continued support,” said Senator Cantwell.

The designated areas for Public Assistance include: Clallam, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, San Juan, Skagit, and Whatcom Counties, the Hoh Indian Tribe, Lummi Tribe of the Lummi Reservation, Nooksack Indian Tribe of Washington, Quileute Tribe, and the Swinomish Indian Community.

On Tuesday, Senator Cantwell visited Sumas to speak with business owners and local officials about the impact of the storms to the area. During her trip, the Senator met with Whatcom County Executive Satpal Sithu, Mayor of Sumas Bruce Bosch, Former Sumas Mayor and Whatcom County Flood Recovery Manager Kyle Christensen, and SBA Regional Administrator Mike Fong for a walking tour to survey the damage and discuss the ongoing recovery, federal aid, and flood prevention.

In December, Senator Cantwell and the full Washington state congressional delegation sent a letter to President Biden in support of Governor Jay Inslee’s request for a federal emergency disaster declaration as a result of the damages incurred by the severe winter storms.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. PT seven days a week until further notice.

You can find the letter requesting the disaster declaration HERE.