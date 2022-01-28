Urban Renewal Advisory Committee now accepting applications

The City of Hood River is accepting applications to serve on the Urban Renewal Advisory Committee. The Advisory Committee reviews the urban renewal plans and provide recommendations to the Agency Board on a prioritized list of potential urban renewal projects and review all projects and expenditures to ensure such projects and expenditures are consistent with the Agency’s adopted budget. The Committee consists of seven members appointed by the Hood River City Council.



Application packets may be obtained at City Hall, City of Hood River, 211 2nd Street, Hood River, OR 97031, or https://cityofhoodriver.gov/urban-renewal-advisory-committee/ Applications will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. Friday, February 4 and may be sent to the City Recorder j.gray@cityofhoodriver.gov

Interviews will be conducted during the Monday, February 14, 2022 City Council meeting.