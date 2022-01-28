Ruined lives prompted Kristof’s run for Oregon governor

YAMHILL, Ore. (AP) — Former New York Times journalist Nicholas Kristof traded the concrete canyons of Manhattan and the ritzy New York suburb of Scarsdale for his old family home, located on a dirt road in Oregon, to run for governor. But Kristof, who won two Pulitzer Prizes, including for reporting on China’s failed 1989 pro-democracy movement, was declared ineligible for the seemingly simplest of reasons: He hadn’t lived in Oregon long enough. Kristof, who grew up in Oregon, has gone to the state Supreme Court to fight the Jan. 6 decision. The justices could begin deliberating the matter Thursday.