After American Rescue Plan Brought Down Costs, Washington State and National Open Enrollment Set Records for Health Care Sign Ups

WA state announced a record 240,000 people got coverage through the state marketplace for 2022

Tens of thousands of WA state patients now pay less than $10 a month for their health plan

14.5 million people signed up for quality, affordable coverage since November 1, 2021

American Rescue Plan is saving families across the nation on average $2,400 a year on health care premiums

Senator Murray : “The results from the American Rescue Plan are clear in Washington state—families’ health care costs are lower, and health plan enrollment is higher than ever.”

(Washington, D.C.) – Today, Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee Chair, Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), responded to news that over 14.5 million people across the country got quality, affordable health coverage during the recent open enrollment period. The record-setting open enrollment period followed steps by Democrats to lower health care costs in the American Rescue Plan which are saving families, on average, $2,400 a year on their health care premiums. Four out of five consumers found quality coverage for under $10 a month.



“The results from the American Rescue Plan are clear in Washington state—families’ health care costs are lower, and health plan enrollment is higher than ever. Our state set a record for new health care enrollment, and thanks to the policies Democrats passed, tens of thousands of people were able to get the health plan they need for less than ten dollars a month. And millions more families across the country also now have more money in their pockets, and quality, affordable health care.

“On behalf of all the families who now have the coverage they need, and all of those who remain concerned about affording their health care, we must continue to build on this progress toward universal coverage. Next, we must pass Build Back Better to extend the support that helped so many families this year, close the coverage gap in states that have yet to expand Medicaid, and bring down health care costs through Medicare negotiation and capping insulin costs at $35 a month.”

Washington state saw similar trends of lower costs and increased enrollment following implementation of the American Rescue Plan. The Washington Health Benefit Exchange announced today that a record 240,000 Washingtonians signed up for 2022 coverage through Washington Healthplanfinder (www.wahealthplanfinder.org), the state’s online health insurance marketplace. In Washington state, support from the American Rescue Plan has meant that around two in five customers have coverage for less than $100 a month, and 46,000 people are covered for less than $10 a month.

Among other policies to bring down health care costs, the Build Back Better Act would extend the American Rescue Plan tax credits that are helping people get coverage so they don’t expire after this year.