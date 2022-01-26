Police search for man missing after landslide weeks ago

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The King County Sheriff’s Office was searching Tuesday for a man reported missing after a landslide in Renton earlier this month. The Seattle Times reports family members made the report after the slide Jan. 6 near his property, according to sheriff’s office search and rescue supervisor Sgt. Jason Stanley. He says a preliminary investigation found the man was unlikely to have left the property. The slope was not stable enough to be assessed by geologists until Tuesday, according to Stanley, who said dogs were on the property searching for human remains. Stanley declined to identify the missing person, citing an active investigation.