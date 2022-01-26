Oregon Legislature: Will Dems, GOP be able to get along?

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As Oregon lawmakers prepare to return to the state Capitol next week, for the 35-day legislative session, Republicans and Democrats have differing opinions on what that time should be used for. While Republicans say traditionally the short legislative session is used to address budget fixes and technical issues that have come about from the previous year’s long session, Democrats say some larger issues can’t wait two years in between long sessions. While both parties are cautiously optimistic that they can get along, especially as there have been major leadership changes from the previous session, House Minority Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson reiterated that “tools” are on the table, this includes walkouts.