Pandemic-era design solution from the past: The Murphy bed

When most of your life is happening at home, every square foot counts. So the past two years have inspired some serious, space-saving creativity. Some designers are reaching back to a classic piece of furniture to solve today’s design challenges. The Murphy bed is a fully made bed that emerges from a wall to instantly transform a living room into a bedroom. It’s become an option again for people looking to create multipurpose rooms or sleeping spaces for guests, older children or grandparents. Today’s Murphy bed designs are more comfortable than the ones made popular in old Hollywood movies. And the built-ins they fold up into might look better as a video-call background than an unmade bed does.