HRPD comment about Mug Shots

This was posted on the Hood River Police Departments Facebook page:

A lot of questions about why we don’t post mugshots…….here is why….OREGON

A bill was passed by Oregon lawmakers Wednesday that would change how jail booking photos are released. House Bill 3273 was passed by Democrats in the Oregon Senate and would place restrictions on the release of the images.

There are, of course, exceptions. Under the bill, law enforcement can release booking photos under these specified circumstances: directly to the person who was booked, to another law enforcement agency, to the public if it will assist with the arrest of a suspect, or in an attempt to identify other suspected crimes.

Police could also share these photos with the state mental hospital if the defendant is admitted, share them with the victim of the crime or release them if the suspect is convicted for the crime

