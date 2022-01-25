Ethics office says Reps. Newman, Lamborn may have broken law

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional ethics watchdog has concluded that U.S. Reps. Marie Newman of Illinois and Doug Lamborn of Colorado may have violated federal law, prompting reviews from the House Ethics Committee. Two separate reports from the Office of Congressional Ethics released Monday detailed a “substantial reason to believe” that Newman reportedly promised federal employment from a political opponent and Lamborn may have misused official resources for personal purposes. Though the ethics office conducts the initial review and makes recommendations, only the House Ethics Committee has the power to punish a lawmaker for wrongdoing.