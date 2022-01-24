TV reporter hit by car on live TV — and continues reporting

Talk about breaking news!

A TV reporter in West Virginia was hit by a car on live TV, quickly recovered and finished her report.

The incredible incident, caught on a now-viral video, shows the exact moment that an SUV slammed into Tori Yorgey, knocking the WSAZ-TV personality to the ground. Seconds later, she was back on her feet to assure the driver, in-studio anchor Tim Orr and those watching at home that she was OK.

“Oh my God! I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK,” Yorgey says from off camera. “I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK, Tim…That’s live TV for you. I’m all good!”

Yorgey then continued her report about a local water main break as if nothing happened.

She later thanked people for “the kindness and well-wishes,” adding, “I am feeling fine, just a little sore, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.