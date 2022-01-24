Gunfire near home of Burkina Faso’s leader after army mutiny

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Residents in Burkina Faso’s capital say gunfire has erupted in the same area as embattled President Roch Marc Christian Kabore’s home. The development late Sunday came hours after mutinous soldiers seized control of a military base in the capital, Ouagadougou. Government officials earlier in the day denied that Kabore had been detained by the soldiers but his whereabouts were not immediately known. Several people in the vicinity of the president’s home also told The Associated Press that they could hear helicopters hovering overhead. Anti-government protesters who support the mutineers also set fire to a building belonging to the president’s political party in the latest sign his government is in danger.