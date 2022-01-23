Oregon Corps projects get $146 million for aging infrastructure

PORTLAND, Ore. – Army Engineers and planners will receive $146 million for various infrastructure projects at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) sites around Oregon. This funding came from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

Projects receiving funding include:

• Columbia River Fish Mitigation – $38,016,000

• Coos Bay North Jetty root and trunk – $32,720,000

• Bonneville roof replacement of Robin’s Island picnic shelter – $125,000

• Cougar Dam spillway gate repair – $6,652,000

• Hills Creek Dam spillway gate repair – $2,740,000

• John Day Dam navigation lock downstream gate bearing shoes – $2,250,000

• Tillamook South Jetty – $62,000,000

• Additional projects – $1,566,000

“This funding will provide critical improvements to some of the region’s most vital civil works infrastructure,” said Liza Wells, Portland District deputy district engineer. “Oregon’s coastal communities will benefit from enhanced economic opportunities thanks to the upcoming repairs to the Coos Bay and Tillamook jetty systems; while also increasing the safety aspects of traversing the dangerous Pacific coast. We’ll also make improvements to our system of dams throughout the region; it’s important work and we’re eager to move these jobs forward.”

The Portland District has one of the nation’s most comprehensive and diversified civil works programs. Covering most of Oregon and southwestern Washington, the District operates locks and dams along the Columbia River, operates dams in the Willamette Valley for flood risk management, maintains Oregon’s coastal rivers for navigation and leads the Nation in hydropower generation, all while ensuring equal attention to environmental protection and restoration, fish and wildlife enhancement and recreation.

The IIJA was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives and President Joe Biden signed it into law. The Corps submitted a detailed spend plan to Congress, and the projects receiving funding were announced January 19, 2022.