In mourning yet again, NYC prepares to honor fallen officer

NEW YORK (AP) — A city reeling from a spate of violence is preparing to lay to rest a rookie police officer being hailed as an inspiration to his immigrant community, as investigators sought to make sense of a domestic dispute that left another officer “fighting for his life.” Funeral services for 22-year-old New York City Police Officer Jason Rivera were being finalized. Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Mora was wounded. The man police say shot them also was wounded. He has been identified as Lashawn McNeil.