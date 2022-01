1/20/22 Update:

The Hood River Police Department was on site at 2429 Cascade Avenue where a burglary suspect claiming to be armed has barricaded himself in a hotel room. Cascade Avenue from 20th to Rand Road is was closed while

officers wait for assistance from regional NORTAC team.

Hood River Police report that the suspect came out of the motel room on his own accord, was taken into custody, and he was being evaluated by a medical team.