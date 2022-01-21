Registration open for OSAA baseball and softball umpires

WILSONVILLE (January 20, 2022) – The Oregon Athletic Officials Association and the Oregon School Activities Association are recruiting officials for the high school spring sports seasons. There is an immediate need for umpires in baseball and softball.

Register at

https://www.osaa.org/officials

Click on the Registration tab.

Becoming a high school official has several benefits including staying involved in athletics, maintaining good physical condition and earning money.

“Oregon has an urgent need for officials in all sports,” said Jack Folliard, OAOA Executive Director. “Officials provide valuable service to high schools and students, make a positive impact in the community and build relationships.”

The registration period for baseball and softball umpires ends April 22, 2022.

The Oregon Athletic Officials Association, “Dedicated to the Advancement of High School Officiating in Oregon”, includes more than 3,500 certified officials in volleyball, soccer, football, cheerleading, wrestling, basketball, baseball and softball.